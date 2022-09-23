Brokerages Set Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT at $105.20

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONEXF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of Onex stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.50. Onex has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.50.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($207.00) million during the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 70.24%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.0768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Onex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.46%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

