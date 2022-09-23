Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research analysts have commented on SONY shares. TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONY. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.49. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

