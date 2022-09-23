Analysts Set Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target at $59.20

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €46.00 ($46.94) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTC:VTSCY opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.60.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.