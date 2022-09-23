Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Receives $143.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total transaction of $146,898.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $431,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,318,000 after buying an additional 1,229,437 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,019,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

