Analysts Set Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target at $57.00

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

DANOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($52.04) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

