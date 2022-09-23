Scotiabank Lowers Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$1.50

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.60.

Shares of Trilogy Metals stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trilogy Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.78 and a 1 year high of C$2.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. The company has a market cap of C$121.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total transaction of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,604,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

