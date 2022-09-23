Pendragon (LON:PDG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 36 ($0.43) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.52% from the stock’s current price.

Pendragon Trading Down 2.5 %

PDG opened at GBX 23 ($0.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 323.58, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £321.30 million and a PE ratio of 460.00. Pendragon has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 29 ($0.35).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Berman sold 1,363,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.29), for a total transaction of £327,174.72 ($395,329.53).

Pendragon Company Profile

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Franchised UK Motor, Software, Car Store, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans, as well as offers associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

