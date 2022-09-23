NCC Group’s (NCC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of NCC Group from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 321.20 ($3.88).

Get NCC Group alerts:

NCC Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:NCC opened at GBX 225 ($2.72) on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 162.80 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.96. The company has a market cap of £697.66 million and a P/E ratio of 3,321.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 212.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 200.38.

NCC Group Increases Dividend

About NCC Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

(Get Rating)

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.