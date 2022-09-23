Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Crestchic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:LOAD opened at GBX 271 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Crestchic has a 1 year low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £76.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3,871.43.

About Crestchic

Crestchic Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, hires, and sells specialist industrial equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers loadbank equipment that is primarily used for the commissioning, testing, and maintenance of independent power sources and systems, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

