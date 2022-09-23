Crestchic (LON:LOAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Crestchic (LON:LOAD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.
Crestchic Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of LON:LOAD opened at GBX 271 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Crestchic has a 1 year low of GBX 188.10 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 300 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of £76.25 million and a P/E ratio of 3,871.43.
