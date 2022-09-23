LBG Media’s (LBG) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

LBG Media (LON:LBG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of LBG Media in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LBG Media Price Performance

Shares of LBG stock opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.50. LBG Media has a 1 year low of GBX 75.01 ($0.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 213 ($2.57). The company has a market cap of £159.98 million and a PE ratio of 2,650.00.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher worldwide. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

