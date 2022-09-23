Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $38.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

WFRD has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Weatherford International Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. On average, analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 144,645 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $887,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in Weatherford International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,615,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.