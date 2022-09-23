TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) PT Raised to $65.00

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

TravelCenters of America Stock Performance

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TravelCenters of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,982,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 34,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,043,000 after buying an additional 59,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

