Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $58.86 on Wednesday. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52.

Insider Activity

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $219.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $264,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 861,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,927,915.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $497,442.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,207 shares of company stock worth $1,934,952. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Trupanion by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

