Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT Lowered to $9.00 at HC Wainwright

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $119.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.