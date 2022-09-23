Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

SYBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

SYBT stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 14.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.