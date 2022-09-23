Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
SYBT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.
Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance
SYBT stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.71.
Insider Transactions at Stock Yards Bancorp
In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $216,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,122 shares of company stock worth $878,957. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,670,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.