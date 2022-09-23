Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.54 and last traded at $22.54. 2,692 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.