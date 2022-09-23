Analyzing MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MVB Financial and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVB Financial $146.02 million 2.53 $39.12 million $2.14 14.13 ACNB $100.85 million 2.72 $27.83 million $3.11 10.35

MVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. ACNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

MVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. MVB Financial pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MVB Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares MVB Financial and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVB Financial 17.79% 10.43% 0.96% ACNB 27.56% 10.37% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of MVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of ACNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of MVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of ACNB shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MVB Financial has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MVB Financial and ACNB, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVB Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.50%. Given MVB Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe MVB Financial is more favorable than ACNB.

Summary

MVB Financial beats ACNB on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit cards; cashier's checks; safe deposit rental facilities; and non-deposit investment services, as well as financial technology (Fintech) banking services. In addition, it offers title insurance; and integrated regulatory compliance, state licensing, financial crimes prevention, and enterprise risk management services that include consulting, outsourcing, testing, and training solutions. Further, the company offers a customizable suite of fraud prevention services for merchants, credit agencies, Fintech companies, and other vendors; and consulting for the development of online and mobile banking platforms, and digital products for Fintech companies, as well as develops software. As of December 31, 2021, it operated six full-service branches in West Virginia and two full-service branches in Virginia. MVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 19 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 12 offices in Adams county, five offices in York county, one office in Cumberland County, and one office in Franklin County; five community banking offices located in Frederick County; six community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

