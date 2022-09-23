HG (OTCMKTS:STLY) vs. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Critical Survey

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) and Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Properties has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Boston Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG 36.26% -1.74% -1.29% Boston Properties 22.04% 8.17% 2.90%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.7% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Boston Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HG and Boston Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG $2.43 million 9.46 $2.76 million $0.73 11.10 Boston Properties $2.89 billion 4.22 $505.20 million $4.20 18.53

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than HG. HG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HG and Boston Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Properties 1 6 7 0 2.43

Boston Properties has a consensus price target of $100.43, indicating a potential upside of 29.02%. Given Boston Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Properties is more favorable than HG.

Summary

Boston Properties beats HG on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation. The company was formerly known as Stanley Furniture Company, Inc. and changed its name to HG Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. HG Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company's portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

