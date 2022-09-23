Critical Analysis: Xilio Therapeutics (XLO) versus Its Rivals

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) is one of 952 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Xilio Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Xilio Therapeutics N/A -$75.80 million -0.13 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -3.97

Profitability

Xilio Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics. Xilio Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Xilio Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xilio Therapeutics N/A -91.19% -45.94% Xilio Therapeutics Competitors -3,209.15% -160.99% -24.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Xilio Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Xilio Therapeutics Competitors 3110 13068 39270 634 2.67

Xilio Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 747.18%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.24%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Xilio Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

