II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IIVI. Raymond James decreased their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen raised their target price on II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a research note on Saturday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. II-VI has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $75.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $67,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.84 per share, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,544.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On II-VI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at $952,000.

II-VI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.