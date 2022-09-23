Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Avantor to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. Avantor has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $44.37.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

