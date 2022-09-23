HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.84.

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $2.67 on Friday. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $635.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.59.

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. HUYA had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HUYA will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,506,000 after buying an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 657,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 156,349 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in HUYA by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 329,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 221,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in HUYA by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 44,968 shares during the last quarter. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

