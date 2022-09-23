Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$99.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:CP opened at C$95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of C$82.22 and a one year high of C$106.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$100.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$96.23. The stock has a market cap of C$89.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. In related news, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total transaction of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Also, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 50,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.80, for a total value of C$5,071,748.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,594,576.79. Insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.