RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.86

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.86 and traded as high as $67.48. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 65,841 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
RCI Hospitality Stock Down 3.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RCI Hospitality
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RCI Hospitality (RICK)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.