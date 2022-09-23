RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.86

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $59.86 and traded as high as $67.48. RCI Hospitality shares last traded at $64.89, with a volume of 65,841 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RCI Hospitality Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RCI Hospitality

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

(Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

