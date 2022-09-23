Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 112,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,818,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Hempacco Co, Inc manufactures and sells smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables. The company was formerly known as The Hempacco Co, Inc and changed its name to Hempacco Co, Inc in May 2021. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

