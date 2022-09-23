National Grid (LON:NG) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,043 ($12.60) and last traded at GBX 1,037 ($12.53). 9,816,982 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,019 ($12.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($12.81) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,728.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

