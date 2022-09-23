Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Receives $722.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $682.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a report on Wednesday.

BTDPY opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

