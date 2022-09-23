Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target at $126.20

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.17.

ADEVF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Adevinta ASA has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA Company Profile

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

