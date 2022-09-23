Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives $107.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

A number of research firms have commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €115.00 ($117.35) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Wolters Kluwer from €110.00 ($112.24) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $97.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.04. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $87.92 and a one year high of $119.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.5457 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory.

