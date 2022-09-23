Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ABF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,575 ($19.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,875 ($22.66).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,333 ($16.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,333.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,288 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,181 ($26.35). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,612.98.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Wolfhart Hauser acquired 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,534 ($18.54) per share, with a total value of £49,747.62 ($60,110.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

