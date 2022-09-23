Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Alliance Pharma (LON:APH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.75) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Alliance Pharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Alliance Pharma stock opened at GBX 65.30 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.51 million and a PE ratio of 6,530.00. Alliance Pharma has a 52-week low of GBX 64.90 ($0.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 122 ($1.47). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 105.66.

Alliance Pharma Cuts Dividend

Alliance Pharma Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a GBX 0.59 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Alliance Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.70%.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

