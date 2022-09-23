Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 530

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 790 ($9.55) to GBX 459 ($5.55) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.34) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 427 ($5.16) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 835 ($10.09) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640.14 ($7.73).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 411.70 ($4.97) on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 393.05 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($9.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 456.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 485.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 823.40.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25). In related news, insider Mike Scott purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($22,565.25). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 415 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £4,980 ($6,017.40).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

