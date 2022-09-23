The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.1 %

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,552 ($42.92) on Wednesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,357 ($40.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,871.02 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,934.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 864.23.

In other news, insider Andy Kemp bought 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). In related news, insider Elizabeth Adekunle purchased 554 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, for a total transaction of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19). Also, insider Andy Kemp purchased 2,636 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

