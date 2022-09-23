Coats Group’s (COA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.
Coats Group stock opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.87. The company has a market cap of £913.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.
