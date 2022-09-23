Coats Group’s (COA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COAGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.09) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 1 year low of GBX 55.20 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 82.40 ($1.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 67.87. The company has a market cap of £913.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Coats Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Coats Group’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Coats Group

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.