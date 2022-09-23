JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Price Target to GBX 264

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 342 ($4.13) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.80 ($4.53).

Countryside Partnerships Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 232.20 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.34. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of GBX 217.60 ($2.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 534.50 ($6.46).

Insider Buying and Selling

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

In other news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total transaction of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

