Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Haleon (LON:HLN)

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Shares of HLN stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.21) on Wednesday. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £24.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,773.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.13.

In related news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In related news, insider Dave Lewis acquired 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young acquired 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

