Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:GSF opened at GBX 122.40 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.33. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.50). The stock has a market capitalization of £589.23 million and a PE ratio of 874.29.

