Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingfisher currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 275 ($3.32).

Shares of KGF stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($2.91) on Wednesday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of GBX 227.30 ($2.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35). The stock has a market cap of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 601.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 252.96.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

