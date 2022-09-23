Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLN. Barclays raised shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.45) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.35) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 321 ($3.88).

Shares of LON:HLN opened at GBX 266 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,773.33.

In other Haleon news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). Also, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, with a total value of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

