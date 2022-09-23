Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JMAT. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($30.81) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,298.57 ($27.77).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.8 %
JMAT stock opened at GBX 1,890 ($22.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,098.36. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,650 ($19.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($33.99). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,078.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,039.44.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
