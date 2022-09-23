Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s current price.

Gresham House Stock Performance

Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 777 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £297.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3,545.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 869.27. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

