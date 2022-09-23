Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,275 ($15.41) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.09% from the company’s current price.
Gresham House Stock Performance
Shares of Gresham House stock opened at GBX 777 ($9.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £297.39 million and a P/E ratio of 3,545.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 829.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 869.27. Gresham House has a fifty-two week low of GBX 751 ($9.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,020 ($12.32).
About Gresham House
