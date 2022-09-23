Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Shares Up 0.2%

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.70 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.76). 47,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 318,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.90 ($0.76).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.29.

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

