Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Stock Price Down 13%

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) shares were down 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.22 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 54,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 113,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Immuneering Trading Down 13.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $278.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immuneering

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Immuneering had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 4,604.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Immuneering Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immuneering by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Immuneering by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,142,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 577,356 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,199,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Immuneering by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 99,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

About Immuneering

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

