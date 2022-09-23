Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.76 and last traded at $19.76. Approximately 1,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC’s holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

