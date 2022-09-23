American Manganese (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Shares Up 1.7%

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 0.33 and last traded at 0.33. Approximately 213,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 177,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.32.

American Manganese Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.45.

American Manganese Company Profile

American Manganese Inc, a metals company, focuses on developing and commercializing a hydrometallurgical process for recycling lithium-ion batteries. The process provides the extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum. The company is also engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects.

