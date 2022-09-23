FY2023 EPS Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $10.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.05. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OXM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

