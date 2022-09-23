StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance
Altisource Asset Management Company Profile
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altisource Asset Management (AAMC)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.