StockNews.com Downgrades Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) to Sell

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Insulet to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.
Insulet Price Performance
Insulet stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.50 and a beta of 0.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet
In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,781,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,901,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after buying an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter.
About Insulet
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
See Also
