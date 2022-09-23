Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CRUS has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.