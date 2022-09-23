Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Koss Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of KOSS opened at $6.18 on Friday. Koss has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. The company has a market cap of $56.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.54 and a beta of -1.03.

Get Koss alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Koss by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Koss by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koss by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Japan, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.